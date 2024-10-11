Lodge Employee Arrested For Booking Schoolchildren For Sexual Activities
A 36-year-old employee of the Royal Guest Lodge in Chitungwiza was arrested by the police on Wednesday for allegedly booking six students, who were in school uniform, into rooms at the lodge for sexual activities.
According to H-Metro, the suspect, Christabel Muchemwa, had booked three male students from Pathway College into various rooms with their female partners, who were students from Excell College. The students were reportedly charged US$20 for each room.
It is alleged that one of the female students, aged 17, had already engaged in sexual intercourse with her partner without protection when the police arrived at the lodge following a tip-off.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest, saying one of the male students is facing charges of having sexual intercourse with a minor.
Muchemwa is being charged with contravening Section 86 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act.
The police spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing, and the female students have been referred for medical examinations.
It is reported that the students had arrived at the lodge in a taxi, and the driver is believed to have informed the police about the situation.
More: Pindula News