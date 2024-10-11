Lodge Employee Arrested For Booking Schoolchildren For Sexual Activities

5 minutes ago Fri, 11 Oct 2024 10:29:55 GMT

A 36-year-old employee of the Royal Guest Lodge in Chitungwiza was arrested by the police on Wednesday for allegedly booking six students, who were in school uniform, into rooms at the lodge for sexual activities.

According to H-Metro, the suspect, Christabel Muchemwa, had booked three male students from Pathway College into various rooms with their female partners, who were students from Excell College. The students were reportedly charged US$20 for each room.

It is alleged that one of the female students, aged 17, had already engaged in sexual intercourse with her partner without protection when the police arrived at the lodge following a tip-off.

