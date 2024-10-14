Met Department Forecasts Thunderstorms In Northern Regions, Drizzly Conditions For Southern Regions

This should quickly spread into the northern Midlands, Harare Metropolitan and all Mashonaland provinces and intensify slightly, on Tuesday 15 October 2024, resulting in isolated light showers coupled with lightning and thunder and windy.

Anticipate a significant strengthening of relatively cool winds, from the south-east coast of Southern Africa, on Tuesday evening.

This should steer a cool and moist southeasterly airflow into Zimbabwe resulting in cloudy, windy and cool weather over Matabeleland South, Masvingo and Manicaland provinces as well as southern part of the Midlands on Wednesday 16 October 2024. Light rain and drizzle is probable in (some) places.

Meanwhile, Civil Protection Unit director Nathan Nkomo said that a disaster contingency plan for the 2024/25 rainy season is already established.

He stated that a two-day planning meeting with over 70 participants from various sectors reviewed the current contingency based on SADC regional weather projections and MSD data. They are now prepared to implement the plan when the rains arrive.

