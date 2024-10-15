Frederick Shava And Amon Murwira Swap Roles In Cabinet Reshuffle
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reassigned Frederick Shava, the Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, to the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development. In turn, Amon Murwira will now take over Shava’s previous role.
The reassignment was announced by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya, on Tuesday evening.
Murwira has frequently served as Acting Foreign Affairs Minister since 2020. Said Rushwaya:
In terms of Section 104 Subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Cde. Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has reassigned the under-listed Ministers as follows:
Hon.A. Murwira, M.P. : Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.
Hon. F.M. Shava, M.P. :Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development.
The re-assignments are with immediate effect.
More: Pindula News