Frederick Shava And Amon Murwira Swap Roles In Cabinet Reshuffle

5 minutes ago Tue, 15 Oct 2024 18:09:19 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reassigned Frederick Shava, the Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, to the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development. In turn, Amon Murwira will now take over Shava’s previous role.

The reassignment was announced by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya, on Tuesday evening.

Murwira has frequently served as Acting Foreign Affairs Minister since 2020. Said Rushwaya:

