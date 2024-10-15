Harare City Council Committee Chairpersons Lack Necessary Qualifications

Council committees include business, environment, information and publicity, audit, educational health, housing and community services, and licensing.

For instance, HCC audit committee chairperson, Ward 29 councillor Blessing Duma, confirmed during questioning that they lacked qualifications.

Duma admitted to chairing the audit committee despite having qualifications in journalism and wildlife management.

Justice Cheda questioned Duma’s qualifications for chairing the audit committee, suggesting he might be better suited to other tasks. Said Cheda:

Don’t you think you are better off running after elephants? You have no qualifications in accounts.

In response, Duma said that elected councillors often lack the necessary qualifications for their roles, noting that even individuals with minimal education can be elected. He said:

Even one with a Grade 1 qualification can be elected a councillor. If you go through the curriculum vitaes of councillors at the Town House you would be shocked. We only know about someone’s qualifications later on.

Commissioner Thabani Mpofu criticised George Mujajati, the human capital resources committee chairperson, for lacking the necessary qualifications. Mujajati admitted to learning on the job, having no prior HR experience.

The commission was also surprised that the business development committee is chaired by Lovemore Makuwerere, who only has an Ordinary Level qualification and couldn’t provide financial details.

Cecelia Chimbiri, the environment management committee chairperson, was unaware of her committee’s role in regularising stands and struggled to explain the importance of wetlands, citing fear and inexperience.

