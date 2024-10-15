Retailers Persist With Three-Tier Pricing As ZiG Falters

8 minutes ago Tue, 15 Oct 2024 09:51:15 GMT

Zimbabwe’s currency woes persist as retailers continue to implement a three-tier pricing system for products, that is, three different prices for the same product based on the payment method.

The local currency, the ZiG, was introduced on April 5, 2024, and initially performed well, but its value declined significantly after four months due to widening parallel market rates.

In September, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe intervened by devaluing the currency by 43% and increasing interest rates to curb speculative borrowing.

Feedback