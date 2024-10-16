What We Got Is Not A Real Salary Increase - Teachers

ARTUZ said some civil servants are now deeper in debt after borrowing money in anticipation of a salary increase in USD. ARTUZ said:

The Sunday Mail and the whole State propaganda machinery were in overdrive spreading disinformation on some fake USD increment. The whole machinery is evil and has little regard for hard-working Civil servants. Some got into more debt anticipating an increment. 100% USD salaries now!

Last week, The Sunday Mail reported that the government plans to award civil servants with a salary increase in USD, along with an annual bonus this year.

The publication cited Minister of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare July Moyo, who stated:

The Government has allocated a significant amount in US dollars to ensure that salary adjustments benefit all civil servants. However, under the President’s directive, we have prioritised the upliftment of lower-income employees to bridge the wage gap. While we understand that top-level officials can manage with their current salaries, it is imperative that we provide adequate support to those at the bottom of the ladder… On the bonus, we will make an announcement after consulting with Treasury, but the bonus will certainly come.

However, yesterday, the union representing civil servants, that is ZCPSTU, said government workers will get a salary increment of US$40 payable in local currency at the prevailing official exchange rate. It said:

In the end, the employer committed to pay as follows; Review of salary by US$40 across the board for the grades of Deputy Director and below with effect from September 1, 2024. Resultantly, the lowest Grade B1 will move from a salary of US$324 to US$364 effective 1st of September 2024… The initial offer of US$31 million converted to local currency was dismissed as inadequate by the workers on two occasions. The employer increased the envelope to US$41 million but insisted that it will be paid in local currency at the prevailing bank rate with effect from 1 September 2024. The employer cited the drought, lower than expected United States Dollar revenue inflows and the government’s policy shift towards de-dollarization as reasons for the inability to pay more than the tabled offer. Also cited was the very low ZiG pay for sections of the civil service whose statutory deductions are in limbo and that the 2024 Mid-term budget has no provision for a salary adjustment.

