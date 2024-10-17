Match Fixing Allegations Overshadow Northern Region Soccer League Title Race

The club has suspended Clemence Masunda, Willard Nguwoyembwa, goalkeeper Brandon Bere, executive member Tafadzwa Kuyerukana, and executive member Patrick Nyamayaro.

In another development, is alleged that two football legends, purportedly on behalf of Scottland, approached some MWOS FC players to influence the outcomes of their matches.

A source close to MWOS FC revealed these details to The Zimbabwe Independent. Said the source:

There are some players who have been approached by at least two football legends, who urged them to throw away games and their life would be sorted out, but the players refused and reported the matter to their technical coaches. Now, MWOS coaches educate their players on the consequences of throwing away games especially before and after training sessions. The coaches now announce the line-up on the matchday in order to avoid any infiltrations, no player is guaranteed a regular position. MWOS has three goalkeepers and among them, no one is guaranteed to be in the team. They now select the goalkeeper depending on the week’s training session.

However, MWOS coach Lloyd Mutasa maintained that all was well in his camp and he players remained focused and committed to their goals. Said Mutasa:

All is well in the club. We are treating every game as it comes and we take them as cup games. Our morale is high. We believe in ourselves that we can cross the line and get promoted. I would also like to applaud the players for putting the club first ahead of anything. They showed love and care to their club and they will fight to the end.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s decisive 7-0 victory over Norton Community FC at Rufaro Stadium, Scottland FC coach Genesis Mangombe dismissed the allegations of match-fixing. He said:

I would not want to comment about match-fixing because I am just a coach, but you see the biggest problem is that our club is well sponsored. So when some people see things going well they tend to think something fishy is taking place. We are playing good football and the players are ready for any challenge.

ZIFA Northern Region Soccer League chairman Martin Kweza said that his office has not received any formal complaints regarding allegations of match-fixing.

He added that they do not act on rumours and will only investigate and address the issue if official complaints are made.

