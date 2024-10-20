Drone Strikes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Home

Israel is determined to achieve all our war objectives and change the security reality in our region for generations to come.

Netanyahu addressed Iran and its allies, including Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, saying Israel is committed to achieving its war objectives following the October 7 attack and aims to reshape the region’s security landscape for generations.

He warned that anyone threatening Israeli citizens would face severe consequences and reaffirmed Israel’s resolve to eliminate terrorist threats and safely return hostages from Gaza.

The warning came after three drones were launched from Lebanon toward Netanyahu’s residence, two of which were intercepted. No injuries were reported, and Netanyahu was not at home during the incident.

Netanyahu declared in a video message that Israel would prevail in the ongoing conflict. He said:

Two days ago we took out Sinwar, the terrorist mastermind whose goons beheaded our men, raped our women and burned our babies alive. We took him out, and we’re continuing to battle with Iran’s other terrorist proxies. We’re going to win this war.

Yahya Sinwar was the leader of Hamas who was killed by Israeli forces in Tal as-Sultan, Rafah, on Wednesday.

He led Hamas in Gaza since the deaths of the group’s political leaders, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran and senior commander Mohammed Deif in Gaza in July this year.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reassured Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant of America’s support.

