Chief Marupi Dies Suddenly Two Weeks After Home Robbery
Chief Marupi of Dibilashaba in Gwanda South, whose real name was Oaheng Nare, died suddenly on Sunday at the age of 28, just two weeks after an armed robbery at his home.
He was in Harare on official business when he fell ill and passed away at Health Point Hospital after a short illness, as reported by ZBC News and confirmed by Gwanda district coordinator Nomathemba Ndlovu.
Nare became Chief Marupi in 2012, succeeding his father Lawrence Nare who died in 2008. He had to wait two years until he turned 18 in 2014 to fully assume his role as chief.
His death comes while police are still investigating an armed robbery at his rural home on October 10, during which unknown suspects stole a vehicle, $2,700 in cash, and several cellphones.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the ongoing investigation into the incident. He said:
The police are investigating a case where yet-to-be-identified people stormed into Chief Marupi’s homestead in Gwanda and got away with his Government-allocated vehicle, R2 700 and cellphones.
On the day in question, Chief Marupi arrived home on Thursday evening and went to retire to bed, leaving the doors of the vehicle unlocked.
While sleeping, two men wearing balaclavas stormed into the house and demanded cash. Chief Marupi then handed over R2 700 before they took their cellphones. They also drove away with his Isuzu vehicle.
The stolen vehicle was one of the 90 Isuzu trucks that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had distributed to traditional chiefs just two weeks before the robbery.
Chief Marupi is survived by his wife Rorisang Tlou.
