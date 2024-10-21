Chief Marupi Dies Suddenly Two Weeks After Home Robbery

6 minutes ago Mon, 21 Oct 2024 08:34:17 GMT

Chief Marupi of Dibilashaba in Gwanda South, whose real name was Oaheng Nare, died suddenly on Sunday at the age of 28, just two weeks after an armed robbery at his home.

He was in Harare on official business when he fell ill and passed away at Health Point Hospital after a short illness, as reported by ZBC News and confirmed by Gwanda district coordinator Nomathemba Ndlovu.

Nare became Chief Marupi in 2012, succeeding his father Lawrence Nare who died in 2008. He had to wait two years until he turned 18 in 2014 to fully assume his role as chief.

Feedback