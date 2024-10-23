Zimbabwe Advised To Avoid Confrontation With Qatar Over "Gold Mafia"

Dube claims the documentary damaged his reputation and sought a court order to attach Al Jazeera’s property as part of a defamation claim against the “peregrini respondent” (an international party not domiciled within the court’s jurisdiction).

Justice Siyabona Musithu granted Dube’s request in a ruling at the Harare High Court. Musithu said that the case was of public interest and deserved to be tested in court to determine the validity of the allegations.

He affirmed that the High Court has jurisdiction, and thus, Al Jazeera’s property could indeed be held as requested.

Posting on X, Chan suggested the lawsuit might be sponsored by Zimbabwean authorities as revenge against Al Jazeera for exposing corruption among the elite.

He warned that such a move could backfire, considering Qatar’s substantial international influence.

He wrote:

An interesting lawsuit. Whether it has merit, the courts will decide. If it is somehow a ‘sponsored’ suit in revenge against Al Jazeera, it should be kept in mind Qatar’s huge international influence. Not a country to pick a fight with carelessly.

Al Jazeera, a state-funded broadcaster based in Doha, Qatar, is used by the Gulf State as a powerful tool to advance its foreign policy through public diplomacy.

By broadcasting news and perspectives that align with its interests, Qatar can influence public opinion and elite views both regionally and internationally.

Several countries have restricted Al Jazeera. Egypt has banned Al Jazeera since 2013, accusing it of inciting violence.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have blocked Al Jazeera’s websites and channels.

Bahrain has restricted Al Jazeera’s broadcasts, and Israel has called for the closure of Al Jazeera’s Jerusalem bureau and blocked its transmission.

These restrictions are often part of broader political conflicts and accusations of biased or provocative coverage.

