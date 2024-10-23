Zimbabwe Sees Drop In New Vehicle Registrations For Second Quarter

According to Zimbabwe Republic Police [ZRP] PGHQ [Police General Headquarters] Statistics Department, in the first quarter of 2024, 2 625 injuries were reported, whereas 448 deaths were recorded, whereas in the second quarter of 2024, 594 deaths were recorded and 2 783 injuries, which shows a 9,6% increase.

ZimStat reported that at national level, 55 136 candidates undertook the certificate of competency test during the second quarter of the year, with 50,4% succeeding. Said the Agency:

In all provinces except Harare (55,9%) and Mashonaland East (59,3%), proportions of candidates who passed certificate of competency tests during second quarter of 2024 were less than 50%.

ZimStat reported that all airports across the country recorded increases in the number of flights during the same period.

For example, Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport recorded 6,717 flights, representing an 18.7% increase from 5,659 flights in the first quarter of 2024.

