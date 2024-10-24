ZimParks Offers US$2 000 Reward For Information On Lion Killings

4 minutes ago Thu, 24 Oct 2024 13:03:45 GMT

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) is offering a reward of US$2,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the recent poaching of three lions in Hwange National Park.

On Tuesday, ZimParks rangers discovered the carcasses of the lions at Nyamandlovu Pan, near Hwange Main Camp. The bodies had been mutilated, with their heads and paws removed.

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the reward and said all the information will be treated with strict confidence. He can be contacted at 0772433901 for any leads.

