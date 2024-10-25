Chiwenga Urges ZANU PF To Avoid Disunity Reminiscent Of 2017

The President was silent on the issue. He did not respond to the calls for a 2030 extension. He spoke about the need for discipline and unity in the party, consistency and perseverance so that they achieve the 2030 Vision.

The ED2030 slogan was not banned, but the President pointed out that it was not an official slogan. What was also interesting was that no one chanted the ED2030 slogan during the Central Committee meeting.

ZANU PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri issued a strong warning against factionalism within the party, announcing plans to address the issue after the conference, starting with Harare.

She reportedly spoke with determination, saying “heads will roll” as she sought to restore unity and discipline among members.

According to a senior ZANU PF official, both Mnangagwa and Chiwenga are keen to prevent any situation that could embarrass the party on the global stage.

The official said tensions are already high, particularly following the controversial War Veterans League congress in Gweru earlier this month and reports of the youth league promoting the 2030 agenda.

According to the official, it is clear that both leaders recognize the potential consequences of the public rift, especially since Chiwenga’s supporters have expressed their disapproval of the 2030 initiative.

However, several Central Committee members voiced their support for Mnangagwa’s continued leadership, praising his achievements over the past seven years and expressing their willingness to back him if he decides to stay in power until 2030.

Another Central Committee member claimed that all 10 provinces have already agreed to extend Mnangagwa’s term.

The official said if this resolution is approved on Saturday, it will indicate that the President intends to remain in power.

