Security Guard Faces A Murder Charge For Killing Intruder At A Gold Mine

5 minutes ago Sat, 26 Oct 2024 06:09:02 GMT

Police in Guruve, Mashonaland Central Province, are currently investigating a murder incident that took place on October 24, 2024, at a local gold mine.

The incident involves a security guard, identified as Simon Chiunye, aged 36, who is accused of fatally shooting a man named Masango Titus, aged 33, using a Huglo shotgun.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said Masango was part of a group of illegal gold panners who had invaded the mine, which has been a growing issue in the region.

