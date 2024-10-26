Security Guard Faces A Murder Charge For Killing Intruder At A Gold Mine
Police in Guruve, Mashonaland Central Province, are currently investigating a murder incident that took place on October 24, 2024, at a local gold mine.
The incident involves a security guard, identified as Simon Chiunye, aged 36, who is accused of fatally shooting a man named Masango Titus, aged 33, using a Huglo shotgun.
In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said Masango was part of a group of illegal gold panners who had invaded the mine, which has been a growing issue in the region.
According to initial reports, the situation escalated when Titus and other gold panners attacked Chiunye, prompting him to use his firearm in self-defence. The confrontation resulted in Masango being shot in the head, leading to his death.
Following the incident, Chiunye sustained injuries during the altercation and was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Harare for treatment. Police said:
Police in Guruve are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 24/10/24 at a gold mine. A security guard, Simon Chiunye (36) shot dead Masango Titus (33) with a Huglo shotgun on the head.
The victim was part of illegal gold panners who had invaded the mine. The suspect was attacked by the gold panners and is currently admitted at a hospital in Harare.
Illegal mining activities in gold-producing areas across the country have led to conflicts between miners and security personnel, raising concerns about safety and law enforcement in these areas.
More: Pindula News