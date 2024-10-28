ZANU PF Conference Vows To Tighten And Enforce Laws Against Homosexuality

7 minutes ago Mon, 28 Oct 2024 15:25:09 GMT

ZANU PF wrapped up its 21st National People’s Conference at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) in Bulawayo on Saturday.

The conference resulted in the endorsement of over 162 resolutions. Here are the key resolutions regarding youth affairs and sport:

make use of ZIMDEF funds to establish new and upgrade existing Vocational Training Centres (VTCs) and Recreational facilities to curb idleness that leads to drug and substance abuse;

expedite the review of laws and policies to curb drug and substance abuse among the youths;

continue accelerating empowerment programmes including mining concessions, land, skills training, access to affordable capital and education;

promote the establishment of Youth Desks in every Ministry, Department and Agency;

provide affordable and accessible education from Early Childhood Development to Higher and Tertiary and support youths with exceptional talent;

ensure that attendance at the Chitepo School of Ideology is compulsory for every member of the ZANU PF Youth League;

consider the appointment of qualified Youths in Boards of State Owned Enterprises;

implement the 20% youth quota across all sectors;

tighten and enforce the laws against homosexuality and other social ills.

More: Pindula News

