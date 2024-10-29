Rodri Wins 2024 Ballon d'Or

Rodri triumphed over Real Madrid players Vinicius Junior, Dani Carvajal, and Jude Bellingham for the top honour.

In response to the announcement, Vinicius posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “I’ll do it 10 times if I have to. They’re not ready.”

Despite suffering an ACL injury in September against Arsenal, Rodri had a standout season, winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and lifting the Euro 2024 trophy with Spain.

He was named Best Player at Euro 2024, even though he had to leave the final against England at halftime.

Rodri arrived on stage using crutches due to his injury and made history as the first defensive midfielder to win the Ballon d’Or since its inception in 1956.

He is also the first Spaniard to win the award since Luis Suarez of Barcelona in 1960.

Rodri went 74 games and 475 days without experiencing defeat for club and country, with his last Premier League loss occurring in February 2023 against Tottenham. Speaking in Spanish, Rodri said (via Sky Sports):

I have so many things to thank people for. First of all to France Football and to UEFA for giving me this award. I would like to thank those who voted for me and put their trust in me. Today is a very special day for me and for my family, my country. I would like to thank the most important person in the world for me, my girlfriend Laura. Today is our anniversary and without her things wouldn’t have been the same. Thank you. Also my family, of course. The values they have taught me and all they represent in me, for having taught me the right steps to take and for helping me become the man I am. I don’t want to forget my team-mates, I understand it is a group game. Manchester City is so special, I know I wouldn’t make this without you. For me, it is the best club in the world, and thanks to them things happen much easier. The national team and Luis (de la Fuente, coach), for trusting me for so long, I have to mention my team-mates with whom we won the Euros. This is not just for me but for Spanish football.

Real Madrid were named the men’s club of the year. In a statement reported by Spanish newspaper AS, the club said:

If the award criteria doesn’t give it to Vinicius as the winner, then those same criteria should point to (Dani) Carvajal as the winner. As this was not the case, it is clear that Ballon d’Or does not respect Real Madrid. Real Madrid does not go where it is not respected.

Lionel Messi holds the record for the most Ballon d’Or wins, with eight awards, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo with five.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment