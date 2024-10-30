DStv Issues Apology After SuperSport Action Channel Disruptions

It has since been established that during the recent SuperSport channel revamp, technical issues had resulted in certain broadcast feeds being impacted.

SuperSport took immediate steps to isolate the problem and restored the correct feeds to the SuperSport Action channel.

We apologize to all viewers for the inconvenience caused and assure our viewers that the issue has been successfully resolved.

On October 9, 2024, MultiChoice rebranded its SuperSport variety channels across both the DStv and GOtv platforms.

The new channel, SuperSport Action, was launched to offer a wider array of sports content, including UFC matches and additional Champions League games.

