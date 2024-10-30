DStv Issues Apology After SuperSport Action Channel Disruptions
Pay-TV operator MultiChoice, which runs DStv, has issued an apology to its customers for interruptions on its SuperSport Action channel over the weekend.
In a statement released on Tuesday, MultiChoice said that viewers in several African countries faced issues with the SuperSport Action channel during the Chelsea vs. Newcastle match on Sunday, October 27, 2024. It reads:
MultiChoice Africa is aware that viewers in some African countries experienced problems with the SuperSport Action channel on Sunday, 27 October 2024 during the Chelsea vs New Castle game at 15:50 CAT.Feedback
It has since been established that during the recent SuperSport channel revamp, technical issues had resulted in certain broadcast feeds being impacted.
SuperSport took immediate steps to isolate the problem and restored the correct feeds to the SuperSport Action channel.
We apologize to all viewers for the inconvenience caused and assure our viewers that the issue has been successfully resolved.
On October 9, 2024, MultiChoice rebranded its SuperSport variety channels across both the DStv and GOtv platforms.
The new channel, SuperSport Action, was launched to offer a wider array of sports content, including UFC matches and additional Champions League games.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals