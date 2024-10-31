Kuwadzana Kombi Accident Death Toll Rises To Seven

19 minutes ago Thu, 31 Oct 2024 11:59:09 GMT

The death toll from a road traffic accident at the junction of Harare-Bulawayo Road and First Street, near the Kuwadzana 7 turn-off, has risen to seven. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed this update on their X page on Thursday afternoon.

The accident occurred along the Harare-Bulawayo Road, at the Kuwadzana 7 turn-off near the traffic-controlled intersection of First Street and Bulawayo Road in Harare at around 5:10 AM.

Initially, spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi reported that five people had died and six others were injured in the incident.

