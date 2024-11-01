Kalisto Pasuwa Named Malawi Caretaker Coach

Pasuwa, who is also the coach of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, will now lead the Flames as they look to turn their fortunes around. Reads the statement:

The committee resolved to approve the recommendation to appoint an interim technical panel comprising Kalisto Pasuwa as Head of Technical Panel, Peter Mponda as First Assistant Coach, Prichard Mwansa as Second Assistant Coach, Kinnah Phiri and Young Chimodzi as Technical advisers.

According to Malawi24, Pasuwa is set to take over as Malawi’s permanent coach after the team completes its remaining two games in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

FAM dismissed Mabedi on Tuesday following a disappointing qualifying campaign, where the team lost all four matches.

Mabedi’s record included a 3-2 defeat at home to Burundi, a 3-1 loss away to Burkina Faso, and two back-to-back defeats to Senegal—first losing 4-0 in the first leg and then suffering a last-minute 1-0 defeat at Bingu National Stadium.

Pasuwa has achieved cult-hero status at FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, having led the team to five consecutive domestic league championships since joining the club in 2018.

His impressive track record also includes nine consecutive league titles, dating back to his time with Dynamos, where he won four titles between 2011 and 2014.

He will begin his tenure with an away match against Burundi in a dead-rubber fixture for the 2025 AFCON qualifiers on November 15, 2024.

More: Pindula News

