Zimbabwe Civil Servants' Bonus Payments To Be Made In Instalments

7 minutes ago Sun, 03 Nov 2024 12:55:50 GMT

Zimbabwe’s civil servants will receive their 2024 annual bonuses in staggered payments. The first instalment, amounting to 50 per cent of the total bonus, will be paid alongside November salaries, while the remainder will be disbursed in December.

The payment process will begin with workers in the security services, followed by those in the health sector, education, and the rest of the civil service.

As in 2023, traditional leaders and their messengers will also receive annual bonuses.

