Zimbabwe Civil Servants' Bonus Payments To Be Made In Instalments
Zimbabwe’s civil servants will receive their 2024 annual bonuses in staggered payments. The first instalment, amounting to 50 per cent of the total bonus, will be paid alongside November salaries, while the remainder will be disbursed in December.
The payment process will begin with workers in the security services, followed by those in the health sector, education, and the rest of the civil service.
As in 2023, traditional leaders and their messengers will also receive annual bonuses.
In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Cecilia Alexander, chairperson of the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions, confirmed that the government has committed to paying the bonuses in instalments. She said:
According to our agreement with the employer, the bonus will be paid in two instalments.
The first 50 percent will come with the November salary and the remainder will be paid in December.
The government recently adjusted the local currency portion of civil servants’ salaries, increasing it by the equivalent of US$40 following a 43 per cent devaluation of the ZiG currency by the central bank.
More: Pindula News