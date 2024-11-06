ZANU PF Dismisses Mmusi Maimane’s Claim It Could Be Next to Fall

6 minutes ago Wed, 06 Nov 2024 13:44:27 GMT

Zimbabwe’s ruling party, ZANU PF, has firmly rejected predictions from South African opposition MP Mmusi Maimane that it could be the next political party to fall, following the recent defeat of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in the October 30 elections.

The BDP, which had ruled Botswana for 58 years, suffered a heavy loss to the opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), led by Duma Gideon Boko, in a landslide victory.

ZANU PF had shown strong support for the BDP during the campaign, with some of its senior officials sent to Botswana to help with the BDP’s election efforts.

Feedback