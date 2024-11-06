ZANU PF Dismisses Mmusi Maimane’s Claim It Could Be Next to Fall
Zimbabwe’s ruling party, ZANU PF, has firmly rejected predictions from South African opposition MP Mmusi Maimane that it could be the next political party to fall, following the recent defeat of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in the October 30 elections.
The BDP, which had ruled Botswana for 58 years, suffered a heavy loss to the opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), led by Duma Gideon Boko, in a landslide victory.
ZANU PF had shown strong support for the BDP during the campaign, with some of its senior officials sent to Botswana to help with the BDP’s election efforts.
Despite this, ZANU PF has dismissed any comparisons to the BDP’s defeat, insisting that the party is here to stay and remains firmly in control of Zimbabwe’s political landscape. Said Maimane:
Chest pains. ZANU PF is next. We know you wanted your best friend Masisi to win but Batswana said no.
In response to Maimane’s remarks, ZANU PF Director of Information Farai Marapira said the party has consistently fulfilled the aspirations of Zimbabweans, and as a result, the people will grant it another mandate in 2028. He said:
ZANU PF is not going anywhere, ZANU PF will be here today, and ZANU PF will be here in 2028 because we continue to fulfil the needs of our people. We continue to satisfy the dreams of our people and that is what gets people into office.
Marapira also denied allegations that ZANU PF stays in power through voter intimidation, asserting that the party has no need to intimidate anyone, as it consistently delivers on its promises.
More: Pindula News