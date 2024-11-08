Delta Pays US$20 Million Sugar Tax In 9 Months

The full impact of the sugar tax on Delta’s financial performance will be felt in the financial year ending March 31, 2025, alongside other existing taxes.

At an analyst briefing on Wednesday, Delta’s CEO, Matlhogonolo Valela, told NewsDay that the sugar tax in Zimbabwe is considerably higher than that in other regional markets. Said Valela:

Well, since February, between ourselves and Schweppes, we have paid about US$20 million in sugar tax. Obviously, the rates of sugar tax, we think, are very high compared to regional compatriots. Therefore, it brings a competitiveness issue. That’s why you are seeing regional inflows of similar competing products into our territory. It is on the basis that we are slightly more expensive than what people can source from alternative markets around us.

Delta has a 49% stake in Schweppes Holdings Africa Limited.

Valela said Delta is in talks with the government regarding the sugar tax, but any potential outcomes from these discussions are expected to be reflected in the 2025 National Budget.

Delta’s finance director, Alex Makamure, said the introduction of the sugar tax led the company to raise soft drink prices by 33%, which has hurt consumers. Said Makamure:

So, it is a big tax from the rate at which it was imposed. So even at that US$0,001 per gramme, it is very high relative to other countries. So, all our pleas to the government have always been, yes, it’s noble to introduce a sugar tax, but maybe look at the level… Remember for us, your 300ml Coke was selling at US$0,25 or US$1 for four. We had to move to US$1 for three, which is a 33% increase. Quite huge from a consumer’s point of view. Schweppes, for example, they were selling your 2-litre Mazowe at, I think it was, US$3,20 or U$3. They went to US$4.50. They have sort of discounted, and now they are carrying some of the burden themselves. But it is very significant, particularly for your dilutable.

Makamure said that Delta has no issue with the introduction of the sugar tax, but argued that it should be set at a level that minimises its impact on consumers while still encouraging a reduction in sugar consumption.

