Mnangagwa, Lukashenko "Still Have A Lot To do"
President Emmerson Mnangagwa met with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on the sidelines of the 2024 World Climate Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, this Tuesday, November 12.
According to BelTA, during their meeting, Lukashenko said that there is still much work to be done to further develop relations between Belarus and Zimbabwe.
The two leaders discussed various issues related to bilateral cooperation and the prospects for joint initiatives on the African continent.
The meeting was characterized by a warm and friendly atmosphere. As he greeted Mnangagwa, Lukashenko remarked:
Mr. President, I’m pleased to see you active and cheerful despite the critical global challenges we face.
In response, Mnangagwa said, “Thank you! You look great and even younger.” Lukashenko replied with a laugh, “Perhaps not as young anymore.”
“Well, Mr. President, you look like a young man compared to me,” Mnangagwa insisted. “I am 82 years old, so when I look at you, I see my younger brother.”
Lukashenko then said one cannot compare northern people with southern people. The Belarusian president said the latter are much more efficient, active and healthier. He added:
We are going to live longer, and not just for one more year, and we still have a lot to do.
