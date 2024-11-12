Mnangagwa, Lukashenko "Still Have A Lot To do"

3 minutes ago Tue, 12 Nov 2024 09:16:36 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa met with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on the sidelines of the 2024 World Climate Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, this Tuesday, November 12.

According to BelTA, during their meeting, Lukashenko said that there is still much work to be done to further develop relations between Belarus and Zimbabwe.

The two leaders discussed various issues related to bilateral cooperation and the prospects for joint initiatives on the African continent.

