Former Minister Reuben Marumahoko Arrested On Fraud Charges

7 minutes ago Wed, 13 Nov 2024 05:35:08 GMT

Former Mashonaland West Minister of State, Reuben Marumahoko, was arrested on Monday on allegations of fraud and spent the night in custody, according to a report by The Herald.

Marumahoko, who served as a deputy minister in several government ministries, including Foreign Affairs, Home Affairs, and Regional Integration and International Cooperation, appeared in court on Tuesday where his bail application was deferred until Thursday.

Magistrate Nyasha Marufu agreed with the prosecution to postpone the ruling, citing concerns that Marumahoko might be a flight risk and could interfere with witnesses.

