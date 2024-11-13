Former Minister Reuben Marumahoko Arrested On Fraud Charges
Former Mashonaland West Minister of State, Reuben Marumahoko, was arrested on Monday on allegations of fraud and spent the night in custody, according to a report by The Herald.
Marumahoko, who served as a deputy minister in several government ministries, including Foreign Affairs, Home Affairs, and Regional Integration and International Cooperation, appeared in court on Tuesday where his bail application was deferred until Thursday.
Magistrate Nyasha Marufu agreed with the prosecution to postpone the ruling, citing concerns that Marumahoko might be a flight risk and could interfere with witnesses.
The prosecution’s concerns were further compounded by Marumahoko’s delay in surrendering to the police following his arrest.
In a related development, Marumahoko’s wife, Andy Maririmba, was arrested on Saturday on similar fraud charges.
The couple is accused of involvement in a scheme where Marumahoko allegedly received agricultural inputs under the Government’s Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) commercial farmers’ joint venture programme, intended for 200 hectares of irrigated maize.
However, it is claimed that Marumahoko only planted 46 hectares, selling the remaining inputs—such as seeds, fertilizers, and chemicals—resulting in a loss of US$37,950 to ARDA.
Prosecutor Brighton Machekera is representing the State in the case.
More: Pindula News