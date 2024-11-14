Stray Elephants Impose "Curfew" In Hwange Town

Residents, like Wallace Nyoni from Ingagula, are fearful of being trampled by the elephants, which have become a common threat near residential areas. Said Nyoni:

It's now dangerous to be on the streets after 6 pm as elephants will now be roaming the neighbourhood, we are living in fear as they have literally imposed curfews. These elephants are so daring that they actually move into people's yards felling mango trees.

Trynos Ndlovu from Lusumbami village reported that elephants destroyed a perimeter fence and a plastic storage tank at a local primary school while searching for water and food.

Ward 3 councillor, Bryn Chikumbo, said that residents are living in fear as elephants impose curfews and destroy property, including fences and power lines, leading to the killing of four elephants. Said Chikumbo:

Elephants have become a menace in my community leading to destruction of property and potential loss of life. Damage and loss are left uncompensated. For example, the destruction of vegetable gardens and property. The destruction of power lines is creating a challenge leading to energy poverty. The poorly sited extractive projects have disturbed the ecosystem by tapping into the water bodies ultimately polluting the water, and making it undrinkable, which forces wildlife to draw close to communities. There is a gap in awareness campaigns and capacity building meant to equip communities with strategies to enhance grassroots ability to tackle climate change. The elephants have gradually taken over the Ingagula community. They often roam the streets after hours, making communities feel hostage.

Ward 15 (Makwika) councillor, Elphas Owner Dhlamini concurred that the presence of elephants posed great danger to residents in his area. He said:

With regards to the Wildlife conflict in my ward, this has become a serious threat, people are living in fear, elephants are everywhere, and as early as 6 pm they will be a stone’s throw from the compound. Curfews are the order of the day on this side too. The major cause is the drought, which we are experiencing. There is a serious shortage of food in the bush, if you are to look at these elephants you can surely tell that they are starving.

Tinashe Matika, district programme manager of the Hwange Youth Empowerment Initiative, said that workers are also suffering from the heightened elephant activity in the area, which leaves them vulnerable to attacks as they travel home from work. Matika said:

Most of the workers from areas such as No.3, Railways, Ingagula, No.2 and No.5 walk from work since there is a shortage of staff transport. This puts them in danger of being attacked along the way as the jumbos are now known to camp close to residential areas. Mining is an intrusive economic activity that can drive development. However, the poor location of the current wave of extractive projects has brought a series of negative externalities whose burden falls on communities.

In 2023, Lydia Dube (30), a female security guard was trampled to death by an elephant while guarding a broken-down crane at Chaba Opencast mine.

Dube was rushed to Hwange Colliery Hospital where her condition deteriorated before being transferred to Mpilo where she succumbed to the injuries on arrival.

More: Pindula News

