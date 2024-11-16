Miss Universe Zimbabwe Sakhile Dube Wows Audiences In Mexico
Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Sakhile Dube, turned heads with her stunning performances at the Miss Universe preliminary competition in Mexico on Thursday night, reported Chronicle.
During the national costume segment, Sakhile wowed the audience with her striking outfit, “The Soaring Eagle,” which quickly became a fan favourite.
She followed up with a breathtaking appearance in the evening gown segment, donning a glowing lime-green dress that illuminated the stage.
As the competition heats up, organisers have announced that the Top 25 contestants will be revealed on Saturday, ahead of the grand finale at Arena CDMX.
Many are hopeful that Sakhile could secure the Miss Universe or Miss Universe Africa title, with Zimbabwe cheering on its rising star.
Sakhile’s team, including Miss Universe Zimbabwe chairperson Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga, national pageant director Tendai Hunda, Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2023 Brooke Bruk-Jackson, and businesswoman Zodwa Mnkandla, arrived in Mexico on Thursday to offer their full support.
More: Pindula News