Miss Universe Zimbabwe Sakhile Dube Wows Audiences In Mexico

6 minutes ago Sat, 16 Nov 2024 06:44:06 GMT

Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Sakhile Dube, turned heads with her stunning performances at the Miss Universe preliminary competition in Mexico on Thursday night, reported Chronicle.

During the national costume segment, Sakhile wowed the audience with her striking outfit, “The Soaring Eagle,” which quickly became a fan favourite.

She followed up with a breathtaking appearance in the evening gown segment, donning a glowing lime-green dress that illuminated the stage.

