Chivayo And Scott Donate US$250,000 To Warriors

His political career has been marked by controversy, including winning a seat unopposed after the CCC candidate was disqualified by the courts just hours before a by-election.

In a post on his social media pages this Tuesday, Chivayo announced that the donation would be officially handed over to the Warriors next week, once he returns from France. He wrote:

In line with the President’s mantra of “LEAVING NO ONE AND NO PLACE BEHIND” and in unwavering support of local sports, HON. SCOTT SAKUPWANYA and I are proud to announce a small donation of USD250,000 to the Warriors.

This gesture serves as a token of appreciation for their exceptional achievement in raising Zimbabwe’s flag high on the continental stage.

Upon our return from Paris next week and after all required protocols have been observed through the MINISTRY OF SPORTS, we will officially hand over this contribution for the team’s collective benefit.

We applaud the SECOND REPUBLIC for its steadfast commitment to sports development and its recognition of excellence in Zimbabwe’s athletes.

The government’s support has been instrumental in the WARRIORS’ SUCCESS and continues to pave the way for further progress in the sporting arena.