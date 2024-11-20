US Embassy In Ukraine Closes Over Threat of Major Russian Airstrike

The development comes after Ukraine on Tuesday launched US-supplied long-range missiles into its Bryansk region, marking the first use of the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) against Russia’s internationally recognised territory.

According to Russia’s Ministry of Defence, five missiles were intercepted, and one missile’s fragments caused a fire at a military facility in the region. There were no reported casualties.

The attack hit an ammunition depot near the town of Karachev, around 100 km from the Russian border, causing multiple secondary explosions.

In response, Russia has vowed an “appropriate and tangible response” to any further such attacks.

