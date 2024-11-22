AMA Calls For Stricter Penalties To Combat Abuse of Government Farming Inputs
The Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) has condemned the misuse of inputs under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa and National Enhanced Agricultural Productivity Scheme (NEAPS), calling for stricter penalties for offenders.
According to Statutory Instrument 79 of 2017, inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, and chemicals provided through these programs must be used solely for their intended purposes, with all contracted produce delivered to designated buyers.
Those found diverting inputs could face fines up to level four, which includes imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both. Additionally, any misused inputs or illegally sold produce may be confiscated.
AMA CEO Clever Isaya told The Herald that the abuse of agricultural inputs undermines the Government’s efforts to ensure food security, disrupts market stability, and diminishes the economic potential of the agriculture sector. He said:
Inputs provided under these schemes are a national investment in food security and agricultural resilience. Their misuse not only jeopardises household food security but also reduces the overall agricultural productivity needed to feed the nation.
AMA has established regional offices across the country to help farmers access information on proper marketing channels and compliance requirements.
This move aims to ensure that all farmers from communal to commercial, understand their obligations under the law and the economic impact of non-compliance.
Programmes like Pfumvudza/Intwasa assist small-holder farmers while NEAPS, on the other hand, enables commercial-scale farming by providing financial and material support.
Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development Permanent Secretary, Obert Jiri, recently said that individuals who sell or distribute inputs received under the climate-proofed Presidential Inputs Scheme (Pfumvudza) will face arrest.
More: Pindula News