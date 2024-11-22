AMA Calls For Stricter Penalties To Combat Abuse of Government Farming Inputs

8 minutes ago Fri, 22 Nov 2024 05:33:43 GMT

The Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) has condemned the misuse of inputs under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa and National Enhanced Agricultural Productivity Scheme (NEAPS), calling for stricter penalties for offenders.

According to Statutory Instrument 79 of 2017, inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, and chemicals provided through these programs must be used solely for their intended purposes, with all contracted produce delivered to designated buyers.

Those found diverting inputs could face fines up to level four, which includes imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both. Additionally, any misused inputs or illegally sold produce may be confiscated.

