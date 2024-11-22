Centragrid Boss, Victor Utedzi, Unveils New Energy Projects With Total Capacity Of 251MW
Victor Utedzi, founder of Centragrid, is leading Zimbabwe’s transition to renewable energy with large-scale projects, including solar and hydroelectric plants, aimed at powering industries and decarbonizing the economy.
After expanding the Nyabira solar plant to 25MW, Utedzi has unveiled several projects to meet the energy needs of Zimbabwe’s key industries.
These include a 15MW hydro plant at Tugwi-Mukosi Dam to feed ZEA, two solar plants for PPC, with capacities of 12MW in Bulawayo and 24MW at Colleen Bawn, and a 100MW solar plant for Afrochine ferrochrome and another 100MW plant for Dinson Steel, both backed by 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs).
These projects aim to support energy-intensive industries while contributing to global decarbonization efforts. Said Utedzi:
It took us exactly 10 years, from July 2009 to August 01, 2019, to deliver our first PVC solar plant in Zimbabwe. It was one of the first 2.5MW solar power plants, just 30km from the centre of Harare.
In September this year, we successfully completed the extension of that power plant. It is now 25MW and our customer there is the national utility, Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company.
We also have reached this first draw down on a 15MW hydro which is sitting in Masvingo, the southern part of the country. We have started construction there. Again, our customer is the national utility.
Utedzi said development finance institutions (DFIs) play a crucial role in providing long-term financing, with rates falling below 10% per annum, making Zimbabwe increasingly attractive for renewable energy investments.
Since delivering its first 2.5MW solar plant in 2019, Centragrid has grown to become a leader in Zimbabwe’s renewable energy sector.
More: Pindula News