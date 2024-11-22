Centragrid Boss, Victor Utedzi, Unveils New Energy Projects With Total Capacity Of 251MW

6 minutes ago Fri, 22 Nov 2024 09:35:44 GMT

Victor Utedzi, founder of Centragrid, is leading Zimbabwe’s transition to renewable energy with large-scale projects, including solar and hydroelectric plants, aimed at powering industries and decarbonizing the economy.

After expanding the Nyabira solar plant to 25MW, Utedzi has unveiled several projects to meet the energy needs of Zimbabwe’s key industries.

These include a 15MW hydro plant at Tugwi-Mukosi Dam to feed ZEA, two solar plants for PPC, with capacities of 12MW in Bulawayo and 24MW at Colleen Bawn, and a 100MW solar plant for Afrochine ferrochrome and another 100MW plant for Dinson Steel, both backed by 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Feedback