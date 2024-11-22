First Lady's Doctorate A Testament To Her “Willingness To Learn”, Says Mnangagwa

Mnangagwa, who serves as Chancellor for all State Universities, spoke at the ceremony, commending his wife’s academic dedication. He said (via ZimLive):

I’m overjoyed because when we got married, she only had her Ordinary Level passes. She expressed her willingness to learn and I encouraged her because at that time I already had my law degrees. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 I helped her through Advanced Level, before she took her first degree. She never stopped until she attained a PhD, which I do not even have because I only ended at Masters Level. I’m so happy that she has reached the top and actually, she deserves it because at home she is always reading in the library.

MSU Vice Chancellor, Professor Victor Ngonidzashe Muzvidziwa, praised the 61-year-old First Lady, describing her as an “exemplary student.” He said:

She showed humility from the proposal presentation to the oral defence of her thesis. She was an exemplary student. We recognise her exceptional work ethic, resilience and dedication to her studies. Above all, she humbled herself to her supervisors and her intellectual curiosity has been instructive to all of us. I salute all our graduates and salute the sacrifices they made.

Auxillia has earned several honorary doctorates. In addition to the one from India, she received three more: from the Russian State University for the Humanities in March 2023, the Zimbabwe Open University in December 2022, and the University of Zimbabwe in September 2023.

The last was awarded in recognition of her philanthropic work through the Angel of Hope Foundation, which she founded.

A former intelligence officer, Auxillia earned her first degree in Hotel and Tourism Administration in 2001 from a university in Switzerland.

This focus on honorary titles is similar to that of Zimbabwe’s former First Lady, Grace Mugabe, who sought to be called “Dr.”

Her controversial PhD from the University of Zimbabwe in 2014 was awarded just two months after she started the programme, and she received the degree from her husband, the late President Robert Mugabe.

Critics argue that some Zimbabweans are overly focused on being called “Dr.” as it creates an impression of education, intelligence, and competence, even if the title is honorary or undeserved.

This has led to the rise of unaccredited institutions awarding questionable honorary doctorates indiscriminately, much like throwing confetti at a birthday party.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment