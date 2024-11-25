Chivayo Honours Music Icons, Manyeruke, Mai Charamba, And Zhakata With Car Gifts
Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has gifted cars to three of Zimbabwe’s music legends—Mechanic Manyeruke, Olivia Charamba, and Leonard Karikoga Zhakata.
In a post on his social media pages this Monday, Chivayo said that he chose to gift the vehicles to the musicians because they had inspired him and his mother “during the toughest times of our lives.”
Chivayo also shared personal details about his life in the post, including the passing of his mother, Canisia Chivayo, on January 6, 2021. He also revealed that she had lived in Gandami, Chivhu and that he was born in Chitungwiza, Unit J. He added:
Her sacrifices, hard work, and UNSHAKABLE FAITH in my potential shaped me into the man I am today.
I spent the afternoon at Glenforest Cemetery, laying flowers and honouring her memory, grateful for her UNMATCHED LOVE that continues to guide me.
My apologies to the thousands of friends, and well-wishers who sent me beautiful birthday messages that I could not respond to on the day.
The EMOTIONAL weight of the day made it impossible for me to celebrate in the usual way. I will do my best to respond to as many messages as I can, though I know I won’t be able to reply to everyone.
However, as I had planned to celebrate my birthday UNIQUELY this year, I decided to honour three OUTSTANDING music icons who always inspired me and my mother during the toughest times of our lives.
These are BABA MECHANIC MANYERUKE, MAI CHARAMBA and LEONARD KARIKOGA ZHAKATA.
My favorite songs “Ndinamatire Ndigo Kunamatirawo”, “Ndiri Munana” and “Hupenyu Mutoro” respectively gave us hope and strength to PERSEVERE.
Chivayo said Manyeruke, Mai Charamba, and Zhakata’s brand-new 2024 Toyota Fortuners were ready for collection. He wrote:
Please go to FARAMATSI MOTORS at their CLUBCHAMBERS showroom Cnr 3rd Street and Nelson Mandela and see Mr REEVES, your 3 brand new 2024 TOYOTA FORTUNER F24A 2.4d 4 X 4 AUTOMATIC are ready for collection.
Please accept this as my SMALL TOKEN to appreciate your unmatched contributions to the music industry and your role in shaping many life journeys…
As I celebrate my birthday, I will continue making an effort to always give back to the community and support outstanding individuals of MY CHOICE.
More: Pindula News