Chivayo Honours Music Icons, Manyeruke, Mai Charamba, And Zhakata With Car Gifts

Her sacrifices, hard work, and UNSHAKABLE FAITH in my potential shaped me into the man I am today.

I spent the afternoon at Glenforest Cemetery, laying flowers and honouring her memory, grateful for her UNMATCHED LOVE that continues to guide me.

My apologies to the thousands of friends, and well-wishers who sent me beautiful birthday messages that I could not respond to on the day.

The EMOTIONAL weight of the day made it impossible for me to celebrate in the usual way. I will do my best to respond to as many messages as I can, though I know I won’t be able to reply to everyone.

However, as I had planned to celebrate my birthday UNIQUELY this year, I decided to honour three OUTSTANDING music icons who always inspired me and my mother during the toughest times of our lives.

These are BABA MECHANIC MANYERUKE, MAI CHARAMBA and LEONARD KARIKOGA ZHAKATA.

My favorite songs “Ndinamatire Ndigo Kunamatirawo”, “Ndiri Munana” and “Hupenyu Mutoro” respectively gave us hope and strength to PERSEVERE.