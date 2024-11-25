Zimbabwe Set To Begin US$331 Million Payment To White Former Farmers

9 minutes ago Mon, 25 Nov 2024 11:51:52 GMT

Zimbabwe plans to pay $331 million to White former farmers whose land was seized in 2000 as part of efforts to restructure its $21 billion debt, reported Bloomberg.

Speaking at a debt conference with the nation’s creditors in the capital, Harare, African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina said that Zimbabwe has identified at least 439 former landowners as beneficiaries for the financial settlement, with $35 million allocated in this year’s budget to begin payments.

He said the debt will be settled through bonds, with the first step of payments set to begin soon.

