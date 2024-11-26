ZRP Probes Brutal Assault Of Two Boys In Madziwa After Video Goes Viral

The suspects have been identified and investigations are currently underway to ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour. The incident occurred in Madziwa area, Mashonaland Central Province.

In the video, the man orders two boys to remove their shorts before mercilessly assaulting them on their buttocks with a log. Despite the boys’ pleas for mercy, he continues to strike them as they writhe in pain on the ground.

At one point, a visibly pregnant woman rushes in with a switch, intending to join the assault, but she is restrained by onlookers.

What is particularly troubling is that several witnesses at the homestead did nothing to intervene during the brutal attack. Instead, some can be heard in the background cheering and laughing.

The video does not reveal the relationship between the assailants and the victims, nor does it explain what may have prompted the assault.

