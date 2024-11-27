Zimbabwe Targets 30,000 Metric Tonnes Of Blueberries By 2030

9 minutes ago Wed, 27 Nov 2024 09:52:08 GMT

Zimbabwean horticultural farmers are targeting the production of 30,000 metric tonnes of blueberries by 2030, but are being hindered by a lack of investment capital.

Since the first blueberry exports in 2017, Zimbabwe’s blueberry industry has experienced “incredible” growth, reaching 5,500 tonnes exported last year. This rapid expansion has made the country’s blueberry sector the fastest-growing in the world.

In an interview with Fresh Plaza, Linda Nielsen, CEO of the Horticultural Development Council, said that challenges such as unfavourable foreign exchange policies and high borrowing costs are preventing the sector from reaching its full potential. Said Nielsen:

