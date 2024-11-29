Murewa Money Transfer Teller Vanishes After Stealing US$41,000

6 minutes ago Fri, 29 Nov 2024 03:55:40 GMT

Police have launched a manhunt for a woman employed at a money transfer outlet in Murewa, Mashonaland East Province, who disappeared with her employer’s US$41,000 in cash on Monday.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police, in a statement released on X, identified the suspect as Memory Chisokwe, a teller at the money transfer outlet.

Chisokwe allegedly received the cash from a security company but failed to show up for work the following day, prompting the investigation. The ZRP said:

Feedback