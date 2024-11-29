Murewa Money Transfer Teller Vanishes After Stealing US$41,000
Police have launched a manhunt for a woman employed at a money transfer outlet in Murewa, Mashonaland East Province, who disappeared with her employer’s US$41,000 in cash on Monday.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police, in a statement released on X, identified the suspect as Memory Chisokwe, a teller at the money transfer outlet.
Chisokwe allegedly received the cash from a security company but failed to show up for work the following day, prompting the investigation. The ZRP said:
Police in Murewa are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Memory Chisokwe who is being sought in connection with a case of theft which occurred at a money transfer outlet in Murewa on 25/11/24.
The suspect, who was employed as a teller at the booth allegedly stole US$41 000.00 cash which she had received from a security company before failing to report for work on the next day. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
In a separate case, a teller at a money transfer outlet in Ngundu, Masvingo, was allegedly ambushed by four armed robbers while heading home on Monday. The suspects reportedly confronted him and forced him to return to the outlet.
Police said upon their arrival at the scene, the robbers coerced the teller into opening the safe, from which they stole US$46,349.00 in cash and ZAR 924,100.00.
More: Pindula News