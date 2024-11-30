Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeCrime and Courts

24-Year-Old Man Arrested For Robbing Harare Family Of US$30

7 minutes agoSat, 30 Nov 2024 13:05:33 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
24-Year-Old Man Arrested For Robbing Harare Family Of US$30

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for robbing a family in Harare’s Eastview, Phase 15, Mabvuku.

The suspect, Bright Chikomo, reportedly attacked a couple in their home, stealing US$30 in cash, two cellphones, and a blanket.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest, and the second suspect, identified only as “Digital,” is still on the run. Police said:

On 28/11/24, Police in Harare arrested Bright Chikomo (24) in connection with a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Eastview, Phase 15, Mabvuku where a couple was attacked before USD 30.00 cash, two cellphones and a blanket were stolen.

The suspect was positively identified by the wife during the robbery, leading to his arrest. The arrest led to the recovery of a knife which was in the pocket of the suspect’s trousers.

Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe

WhatsApp: +263715068543

The other suspect, only identified as Digital, is on the run. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

In a separate robbery incident, three armed suspects attacked a family at a residence along Cecil Road in Greendale, Harare, on Thursday.

The suspects, who remain unidentified, assaulted the family and made off with US$12,200 in cash, laptops, cellphones, and a Digital Video Recorder (DVR).

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Armed RobberyRobbery

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback