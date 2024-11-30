24-Year-Old Man Arrested For Robbing Harare Family Of US$30

On 28/11/24, Police in Harare arrested Bright Chikomo (24) in connection with a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Eastview, Phase 15, Mabvuku where a couple was attacked before USD 30.00 cash, two cellphones and a blanket were stolen.

The suspect was positively identified by the wife during the robbery, leading to his arrest. The arrest led to the recovery of a knife which was in the pocket of the suspect’s trousers.

The other suspect, only identified as Digital, is on the run. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.