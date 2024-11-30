24-Year-Old Man Arrested For Robbing Harare Family Of US$30
A 24-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for robbing a family in Harare’s Eastview, Phase 15, Mabvuku.
The suspect, Bright Chikomo, reportedly attacked a couple in their home, stealing US$30 in cash, two cellphones, and a blanket.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest, and the second suspect, identified only as “Digital,” is still on the run. Police said:
On 28/11/24, Police in Harare arrested Bright Chikomo (24) in connection with a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Eastview, Phase 15, Mabvuku where a couple was attacked before USD 30.00 cash, two cellphones and a blanket were stolen.
The suspect was positively identified by the wife during the robbery, leading to his arrest. The arrest led to the recovery of a knife which was in the pocket of the suspect’s trousers.
The other suspect, only identified as Digital, is on the run. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
In a separate robbery incident, three armed suspects attacked a family at a residence along Cecil Road in Greendale, Harare, on Thursday.
The suspects, who remain unidentified, assaulted the family and made off with US$12,200 in cash, laptops, cellphones, and a Digital Video Recorder (DVR).
More: Pindula News