Parliament Apologises For Power Outage During Budget Presentation

5 minutes ago Sat, 30 Nov 2024 04:17:53 GMT

The Parliament of Zimbabwe has issued an apology to President Emmerson Mnangagwa following a power outage on Thursday after the 2025 National Budget presentation at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.

The outage quickly became the subject of jokes and ridicule on social media, with many attributing it to the ongoing load shedding that has left businesses and households without electricity for over 18 hours daily.

Some social media users took delight in the fact that the power failure had affected the country’s leadership.

