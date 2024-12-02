"My Situation Was Dire", Tshabangu Opens Up On Serious Illness In Geneva

President Mnangagwa later reached out as well, offering words of encouragement, and telling Tshabangu, “All shall be well.” Said Tshabangu:

I want to extend my gratitude to this Parliament of Zimbabwe, led by Adv. Jacob Mudenda, deputized by our President Hon. Chinomona, and also to yourself. I also extend the same gratitude to the Head of State and his Deputy. I will chronicle my gratitude in that order… On 10th October 2024, I went to Geneva representing this Parliament, representing the people of Zimbabwe. On arrival in Geneva on 11th October 2024, I fell ill. I was taken to the Geneva Medical Centre, and then transferred to a bigger hospital. I was helped by our colleagues around four o'clock Geneva time, but I was taken around seven o'clock in the evening because I could no longer take it. I was dizzy and was taken to a medical centre, where I received medical attention and was put in ICU. I remained in the ICU for about a week.

Tshabangu went on to thank Mnangagwa and Chiwenga for their support during his hospitalisation. He said:

The most important thing that happened in that hospital, Mr. President, was a call from the Deputy President of this country, Mr. Chiwenga, who called me lying in that hospital and assured me that this Government would do everything they could to bring me back home. The following day, the Head of State called me and assured me that all shall be well… I am a member and the leader of the opposition in Parliament, but I went out representing the country. The Head of State and his Deputy showed that as a Zimbabwean, I deserve the same care as anyone else, whether you are from ZANU PF or CCC, but we are Zimbabweans.

Tshabangu said the Zimbabwean government paid the hospital bill on time, adding: “… imagine staying in a foreign-developed hospital in intensive care for a week—my situation was dire.”

