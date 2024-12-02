Theft And Vandalism Cost ZESA Over US$2 Million In 10 Months
The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) lost over US$2 million worth of electricity transmission and distribution equipment to theft and vandalism between January and October of this year, reported The Sunday Mail.
The power utility reported that nearly 30 tonnes of copper conductors, valued at US$600,000, and 10 tonnes of aluminium conductors, worth US$103,000, were stolen during this period.
In addition, thieves siphoned off 1,543 litres of transformer oil, valued at US$7,700. A total of 136 transformers, critical to the electricity transmission process, were vandalised, resulting in losses of US$848,558.
Vandals also targeted bolts and nuts from high-voltage pylons, causing damages exceeding US$4,300.
In total, ZESA recorded 1,317 incidents of theft and vandalism, amounting to a staggering US$2,163,207 in losses.
Harare Region saw 12 transformers worth US$114,200 vandalised, alongside the theft of 5,895 kilograms of copper conductors valued at US$11,790.
The Northern Region (which includes Chinhoyi, Kadoma, and Bindura) reported losses of US$607,250, including the destruction of 43 transformers valued at US$378,000.
The Eastern Region, covering Manicaland and parts of Masvingo provinces, experienced equipment thefts totalling US$190,810, including 23 transformers worth US$99,058.
The Western Region, including Bulawayo and parts of Matabeleland, suffered losses of US$742,106.
The Southern Region, covering parts of Masvingo, Gweru, and Kwekwe, incurred damages of US$157,824.
The rise in thefts and vandalism has been attributed, in part, to prolonged power outages, which have made ZESA infrastructure vulnerable.
With power supply disrupted in some areas, criminals have found it easier to steal essential components, further exacerbating the country’s energy crisis.
More: Pindula News