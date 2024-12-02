Theft And Vandalism Cost ZESA Over US$2 Million In 10 Months

6 minutes ago Mon, 02 Dec 2024 05:14:37 GMT

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) lost over US$2 million worth of electricity transmission and distribution equipment to theft and vandalism between January and October of this year, reported The Sunday Mail.

The power utility reported that nearly 30 tonnes of copper conductors, valued at US$600,000, and 10 tonnes of aluminium conductors, worth US$103,000, were stolen during this period.

In addition, thieves siphoned off 1,543 litres of transformer oil, valued at US$7,700. A total of 136 transformers, critical to the electricity transmission process, were vandalised, resulting in losses of US$848,558.

