Zimbabwean Family Buries Body Of Lesotho National, Mix-Up Discovered Two Months Later

Unfortunately, a mix-up resulted in the wrong body being sent to Zimbabwe for burial. Said Ndebele:

My nephew died in South Africa two months ago, and due to a misplacement of bodies, the wrong body was brought to Zimbabwe, and we buried it. Later, we discovered the mistake, and the Lesotho family is now on their way to collect their relative's remains.

It is alleged that Bambanani was stabbed in South Africa and despite body viewing processes conducted both in South Africa and Zimbabwe, the family struggled to identify the deceased. Said Ndebele:

Body viewing was done both in South Africa and here in Zimbabwe, but identifying someone in a coffin is often difficult. Some family members and even children raised concerns, saying the body didn’t look like him, but their concerns were dismissed. This incident has deeply hurt us as a family.

Cultural activist Samukele Hadele said it is important to identify a body at the point of collection and during the dressing process.

Hadele said that in African tradition, viewing the body serves as a way to pay last respects and bid farewell. As such, he argued that this responsibility should not rest solely with undertakers.

