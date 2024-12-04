54-Year-Old Nurse Fined US$105 For Selling Liquor Without Licence
A 54-year-old nurse from Weirmouth Park, Mutare, has been fined US$105 after being found guilty of selling liquor without a valid licence.
Angela Gara, who works at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital, appeared before the Mutare Magistrates’ Court charged with violating the Liquor Licence Act.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on December 1, 2024, around 7 AM, detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics in Manicaland received information that Gara was selling and distributing liquor from her Toyota Ipsum.
Acting on the tip-off, the detectives visited Gara’s residence, where they identified themselves and explained the purpose of their visit.
She then led them to her garage, where she handed over a 25-litre plastic container filled with vinyl beer.
When asked for a valid liquor license or permit to sell and distribute beer, Gara was unable to provide one. She was subsequently arrested, and the recovered liquor was valued at US$20.
Gara was sentenced to pay a fine of US$105 or face one month of imprisonment in default of payment.
More: Pindula News