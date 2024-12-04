54-Year-Old Nurse Fined US$105 For Selling Liquor Without Licence

4 minutes ago Wed, 04 Dec 2024 09:41:24 GMT

A 54-year-old nurse from Weirmouth Park, Mutare, has been fined US$105 after being found guilty of selling liquor without a valid licence.

Angela Gara, who works at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital, appeared before the Mutare Magistrates’ Court charged with violating the Liquor Licence Act.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on December 1, 2024, around 7 AM, detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics in Manicaland received information that Gara was selling and distributing liquor from her Toyota Ipsum.

Feedback