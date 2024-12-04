Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeCrime and Courts

54-Year-Old Nurse Fined US$105 For Selling Liquor Without Licence

4 minutes agoWed, 04 Dec 2024 09:41:24 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
54-Year-Old Nurse Fined US$105 For Selling Liquor Without Licence

A 54-year-old nurse from Weirmouth Park, Mutare, has been fined US$105 after being found guilty of selling liquor without a valid licence.

Angela Gara, who works at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital, appeared before the Mutare Magistrates’ Court charged with violating the Liquor Licence Act.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on December 1, 2024, around 7 AM, detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics in Manicaland received information that Gara was selling and distributing liquor from her Toyota Ipsum.

Acting on the tip-off, the detectives visited Gara’s residence, where they identified themselves and explained the purpose of their visit.

She then led them to her garage, where she handed over a 25-litre plastic container filled with vinyl beer.

Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe

WhatsApp: +263715068543

When asked for a valid liquor license or permit to sell and distribute beer, Gara was unable to provide one. She was subsequently arrested, and the recovered liquor was valued at US$20.

Gara was sentenced to pay a fine of US$105 or face one month of imprisonment in default of payment.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

– Cottco Holdings Limited AFC Limited

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback