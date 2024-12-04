South African-based Zimbabwean Entrepreneur Wins Prestigious Award

I am truly humbled and overjoyed to have received the Female Personality of the Year 2024 Award, especially considering the three incredible women I was nominated alongside with who are extremely talented and have excelled in their respective fields.

To be honest, when I saw their profiles, I thought winning was a long shot! But I reminded myself to be grateful for the nomination and the recognition that came with it.

This award isn’t just a personal victory; it’s a reminder to all the ladies out there that nothing is impossible. Our dreams can become reality with persistence, passion and a willingness to learn and grow.

I’m living proof that dreams do come true and I hope my story inspires others to chase theirs with confidence and courage.

Winning this award is a surreal moment that validates the hard work, resilience and dedication I’ve poured into my craft over the years.

It’s a testament to the power of perseverance and faith, and I’m so grateful to have had God by my side throughout this journey.