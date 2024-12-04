South African-based Zimbabwean Entrepreneur Wins Prestigious Award
Nyasha Chisoko, a Zimbabwean entrepreneur based in South Africa, has been awarded the Female Personality of the Year at the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA).
The ZAA honours Zimbabweans living in the diaspora for their outstanding achievements. Previous recipients of this prestigious award include Hollywood actress Danai Gurira, known for her roles in The Walking Dead and Black Panther, as well as Chipo Chung and Luthuli Dhlamini from South Africa’s Generations.
In an interview with NewsDay, Chisoko expressed her elation at receiving the recognition, especially as she was nominated alongside such exceptionally talented individuals. She said:
I am truly humbled and overjoyed to have received the Female Personality of the Year 2024 Award, especially considering the three incredible women I was nominated alongside with who are extremely talented and have excelled in their respective fields.
To be honest, when I saw their profiles, I thought winning was a long shot! But I reminded myself to be grateful for the nomination and the recognition that came with it.
This award isn’t just a personal victory; it’s a reminder to all the ladies out there that nothing is impossible. Our dreams can become reality with persistence, passion and a willingness to learn and grow.
I’m living proof that dreams do come true and I hope my story inspires others to chase theirs with confidence and courage.
Winning this award is a surreal moment that validates the hard work, resilience and dedication I’ve poured into my craft over the years.
It’s a testament to the power of perseverance and faith, and I’m so grateful to have had God by my side throughout this journey.
Chisoko is the owner of MAZH Babies, a three-year-old diaper bag company, and a retailer at Chelino Baby, one of South Africa’s largest luxury stores, which has locations in all provinces.
Her brand has recently gained recognition, being featured in both British Vogue and Glamour UK.
Among the nominees for the award were Tsitsi Chawasarira, a former Zimpraise vocalist, songwriter, talk show host, brand ambassador, and entrepreneur; Shaleen Nullens, also known as Ms. Shally, a founding member of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, co-founder of the Women Business Network, and BET awards planner; and Erica Ndoro, a radio and TV talk show host, voice-over artist, and corporate director of ceremonies.
The awards ceremony took place on November 30 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Sandton, South Africa.
