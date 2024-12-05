ZANU PF Too Powerful For Western Puppets In SADC Region, Says Marapira

As ZANU PF, we are powerful but not in the essence of manipulation. We are powerful because we represent a very strong ideal. We are powerful because we represent the true values of Africa.

We are powerful because our message resonates across borders. And this is something that a neocolonialist ideologist cannot countenance.

You must understand that these so-called proponents of democracy came into Africa on the back of their industrialization, which was ahead of ours, and chose to put us on an even keel with dogs, stating that dogs and Africans are not allowed in here today.

These are the same people that want to turn around and tell us that only where the people they back, only when those people have won, is there democracy.