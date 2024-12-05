ZANU PF Too Powerful For Western Puppets In SADC Region, Says Marapira
ZANU PF says it has been vilified by certain opposition voices within the SADC region due to its stance against imperialist manoeuvres targeting former liberation movements.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa and ZANU PF have faced accusations from opposition parties in SADC countries, including Mozambique, South Africa, Botswana, and Namibia, alleging interference in their electoral processes to support ruling parties that are also former liberation movements.
In an interview with Business Times, ZANU PF’s Director of Information and Publicity, Farai Marapira, claimed that the party’s strength stems not from manipulation, but from its commitment to the authentic values of Africa. Said Marapira:
As ZANU PF, we are powerful but not in the essence of manipulation. We are powerful because we represent a very strong ideal. We are powerful because we represent the true values of Africa.
We are powerful because our message resonates across borders. And this is something that a neocolonialist ideologist cannot countenance.
You must understand that these so-called proponents of democracy came into Africa on the back of their industrialization, which was ahead of ours, and chose to put us on an even keel with dogs, stating that dogs and Africans are not allowed in here today.
These are the same people that want to turn around and tell us that only where the people they back, only when those people have won, is there democracy.
Marapira claimed that imperialist forces, along with their local puppets in the SADC region, have run out of ideas to undermine the sovereignty and independence of nations that have historically resisted foreign intervention. He said:
So when a party like ZANU PF stands against such a formidable force and defies it, of course, people are bound to have sleepless nights, and the Brenthurst Foundation is at its end, all its foot soldiers, Ian Khama and Mmusi Maimane; they are at their wit’s end. They’ve run out of ideas.
What they do not realize is that this is not about ZANU PF; this is about African people rediscovering themselves, African people redefining themselves outside of the colonial context.
And this is what is worrying the Brenthurst Foundation: that the people of SADC, the people of Africa, are identifying themselves with their true greatness, which is their true history.
