Banda Granted US$500 Bail
ZIFA presidential hopeful Gift Banda appeared at the Western Commonage Court in Bulawayo this Saturday, facing allegations of forging an Ordinary Level certificate.
The 54-year-old, a former Bulawayo deputy mayor and ex-Njube Lobengula MP, was arrested and detained overnight at Western Commonage Police Station before being brought to court.
Banda’s lawyers argued that the charges were unfounded, claiming there was no evidence directly linking their client to the alleged forgery.
The state did not oppose bail, and Magistrate Sibongile Msipa-Marondedze granted Banda bail set at US$500. He was also ordered to reside at his given address until the case is resolved and instructed not to interfere with any witnesses.
The case was remanded to 27 December 2024.
