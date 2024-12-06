Banda Granted US$500 Bail

5 minutes ago Fri, 06 Dec 2024 14:50:04 GMT

ZIFA presidential hopeful Gift Banda appeared at the Western Commonage Court in Bulawayo this Saturday, facing allegations of forging an Ordinary Level certificate.

The 54-year-old, a former Bulawayo deputy mayor and ex-Njube Lobengula MP, was arrested and detained overnight at Western Commonage Police Station before being brought to court.

Banda’s lawyers argued that the charges were unfounded, claiming there was no evidence directly linking their client to the alleged forgery.

