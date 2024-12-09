Fuelling Problems At O.R. Tambo Airport Resolved

If you are still experiencing delays, please reach out directly to your airline for further assistance.

Earlier on Monday, ACSA issued a statement notifying passengers of refuelling challenges at O.R. Tambo International Airport, which have affected normal aircraft operations.

The situation resulted in delays for some flights, causing inconvenience to travellers. Reads the statement:

Please be advised that due to refuelling challenges at O.R. Tambo International Airport, airlines are currently unable to refuel aircraft as normal. As a result, some flights may experience delays. We understand the inconvenience this may cause, and technicians are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. We will continue to keep passengers informed of any updates. In the meantime, passengers are encouraged to contact their respective airlines directly for further information. Alternatively, you can download the ACSA Mobile App and subscribe to your flight for LIVE flight notifications, ensuring you stay up-to-date with any changes.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment