Fuelling Problems At O.R. Tambo Airport Resolved
Refueling challenges at O.R. Tambo International Airport, which disrupted normal aircraft operations on Monday, have been resolved, the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has said.
In a statement issued shortly after 2 PM, ACSA assured passengers that the fuel system was now fully operational. It said:
Operations are currently back to normal. We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.Feedback
If you are still experiencing delays, please reach out directly to your airline for further assistance.
Earlier on Monday, ACSA issued a statement notifying passengers of refuelling challenges at O.R. Tambo International Airport, which have affected normal aircraft operations.
The situation resulted in delays for some flights, causing inconvenience to travellers. Reads the statement:
Please be advised that due to refuelling challenges at O.R. Tambo International Airport, airlines are currently unable to refuel aircraft as normal. As a result, some flights may experience delays.
We understand the inconvenience this may cause, and technicians are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. We will continue to keep passengers informed of any updates.
In the meantime, passengers are encouraged to contact their respective airlines directly for further information.
Alternatively, you can download the ACSA Mobile App and subscribe to your flight for LIVE flight notifications, ensuring you stay up-to-date with any changes.
