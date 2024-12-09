Mnangagwa And Boko To Visit SADC Secretariat Headquarters

5 minutes ago Mon, 09 Dec 2024 10:41:00 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, current Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and Botswana’s President Duma Gideon Boko will visit the SADC Secretariat Headquarters in Gaborone, Botswana, on December 13, 2024.

Mnangagwa became SADC Chairperson on August 17, 2024, during the 44th SADC Summit in Harare, Zimbabwe.

As part of his role, SADC Chairpersons typically visit the Secretariat Headquarters to acknowledge the Secretariat’s work in promoting regional integration and to offer guidance on its programs.

Feedback