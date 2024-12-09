Mnangagwa And Boko To Visit SADC Secretariat Headquarters
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, current Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and Botswana’s President Duma Gideon Boko will visit the SADC Secretariat Headquarters in Gaborone, Botswana, on December 13, 2024.
Mnangagwa became SADC Chairperson on August 17, 2024, during the 44th SADC Summit in Harare, Zimbabwe.
As part of his role, SADC Chairpersons typically visit the Secretariat Headquarters to acknowledge the Secretariat’s work in promoting regional integration and to offer guidance on its programs.
During the visit, Mnangagwa, Boko, and the SADC Secretariat will officially receive the new SADC Headquarters building from Bongwe Investments, representing the SADC Heads of State and Government. SADC said in a statement:
The SADC Secretariat Headquarters Building has been governed through a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) Agreement involving SADC, Bongwe Investments (Proprietary) Limited (Private Party) and the Government of the Republic of Botswana as a guarantor to the PPP arrangement.
The SADC Chairperson and the President of the Republic of Botswana will also perform a ground-breaking ceremony for the commencement of the construction of the SADC Standby Force Regional Logistics Depot (RLD) at Rasesa village, in the Kgatleng District, 40km from Gaborone.
The SADC Standby Force Regional Logistics Depot will serve as a storage for materials, equipment and end-user stocks for use by the SADC Standby Force when undertaking mandated peace support and humanitarian missions.
The SADC Chairperson oversees the highest level of the governance structure of SADC, and among others, has the overall mandate of providing policy direction, and controlling the functions of SADC.
More: Pindula News