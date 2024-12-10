Axe-wielding Man Disarmed And Struck After Attempting To Rape Woman

8 minutes ago Tue, 10 Dec 2024 11:20:59 GMT

A 29-year-old man from Pfupajena, Chegutu has been arrested and charged with attempted rape after allegedly threatening a woman (21) with an axe.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that on 29 November 2024, at 1 PM, the 21-year-old complainant and her two friends encountered the accused, who was armed with a small axe, while walking from a clinic.

The accused allegedly intimidated the complainant, instructing her to bend down, and then attempted to engage in non-consensual sexual activity. Said the NPA:

