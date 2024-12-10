Axe-wielding Man Disarmed And Struck After Attempting To Rape Woman
A 29-year-old man from Pfupajena, Chegutu has been arrested and charged with attempted rape after allegedly threatening a woman (21) with an axe.
In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that on 29 November 2024, at 1 PM, the 21-year-old complainant and her two friends encountered the accused, who was armed with a small axe, while walking from a clinic.
The accused allegedly intimidated the complainant, instructing her to bend down, and then attempted to engage in non-consensual sexual activity. Said the NPA:
The complainant’s friends intervened by strangling him and they managed to overpower him and struck him with his own axe.
They reported the matter to the police leading to the accused person’s arrest. The accused person was remanded in custody to 16 December 2024.
More: Pindula News