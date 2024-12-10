South African Kombi Driver Arrested For Smuggling Children From Zimbabwe
South Africa’s Border Management Authority (BMA) has arrested a kombi driver allegedly trying to smuggle undocumented Zimbabwean children into the country through the Beitbridge port of entry.
According to BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi, the minibus taxi driver was carrying 25 undocumented foreigners when he was intercepted on Monday.
The passengers included 20 children aged between five and 14, who were unlawfully transported under dangerous and inhuman conditions. Said Mogotsi:
The vehicle used was impounded. The driver has been charged and is in police custody and a conveyance fine of R375,000 has been issued in accordance with the Immigration Act.
Following standard protocols, the children were handed over to the Zimbabwean child welfare authorities for their safety and care while investigations continued.
BMA acting commissioner Jane Thupana stated that the operation underscores the BMA’s commitment to dismantling criminal networks that exploit vulnerable individuals, especially children. She said:
The trafficking and smuggling of people undermines human dignity and border security and the BMA remains vigilant in its efforts to safeguard South Africa’s ports of entry and protect those at risk.
The commissioner said the BMA will continue to work closely with other law enforcement agencies to combat illegal activities.
More: Pindula News