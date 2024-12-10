Zimbabwe Power Users Raise US$250 Million For Floating Solar Plant At Lake Kariba

5 minutes ago Tue, 10 Dec 2024 05:15:33 GMT

Zimbabwe’s industrial power users, including mining companies, have secured US$250 million from the African Export-Import Bank to build floating solar panels at Lake Kariba, the world’s largest man-made lake.

According to Bloomberg, the Intensive Energy User Group made up of mining companies including a former local unit of Rio Tinto and Mimosa, plans a 250-megawatt solar plant with the potential to expand to 1 gigawatt of solar capacity.

The plant is expected to be implemented within 18 months.

